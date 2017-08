Two citizens injured in Saudi air strikes on Saada [27/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 27 (Saba) – Two citizens were injured when Saudi warplanes waged strikes on Baqim and Razah districts of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit al-Mahjer area in Razah and Burkan area in Baqim, wounding the citizens and damaging to the houses of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba