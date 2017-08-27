Army shoots dead Saudi soldier in Jizan [27/أغسطس/2017]



JIZAN, Aug 27 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldiers in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The soldier was target in Saudi military site of Raqabat Qais.



Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers and military vehicles in military sites behind al-Makhruqa and Rajla camp, hitting the target directly.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Shurfah site in Najran province, the official added.





AA

Saba