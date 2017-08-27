ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 10:57:14ص
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين في غارات طيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
أصيب ثلاثة مواطنين في غارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي التي تواصلت على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية وخلفت أضراراً كبيرة في الممتلكات العامة والخاصة
هارفي" يودي بحياة شخصين ويهدد تكساس بسيول "كارثية"
أودى الإعصار هارفي وهو أقوى إعصار يجتاح ولاية تكساس الأمريكية منذ أكثر من 50 عاما بحياة شخصين، في حين حذرت السلطات الأمريكية من أن "هارفي" يهدد بسيول كارثية بسبب استمرار هطول أمطار غزيرة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
عاصفة تضرب هونغ كونغ وماكاو بعد الاعصار المدمر هاتو
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يفتش الطلبة المقدسيين خلال دخولهم إلى مدارسهم في الأقصى
هيئة تنسيق منظمات حقوق الطفل تستنكر جريمتي عطان وأرحب
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدين مجزرتي العدوان في أرحب وعطان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shoots dead Saudi soldier in Jizan
[27/أغسطس/2017]

JIZAN, Aug 27 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldiers in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The soldier was target in Saudi military site of Raqabat Qais.

Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers and military vehicles in military sites behind al-Makhruqa and Rajla camp, hitting the target directly.

Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Shurfah site in Najran province, the official added.


AA
Saba
