Army bombs two military vehicles in Medi [27/أغسطس/2017]



MEDI, Aug 27(Saba) – The army and popular force bombed two military vehicles of Riyadh -paid mercenaries in northern Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Also, the national forces hit groups of the mercenaries in the same desert, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

