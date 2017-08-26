ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 26 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:02:22م
وزيرة حقوق الإنسان تتفقد موقع جريمة حي عطان بأمانة العاصمة
تفقدت وزيرة حقوق الإنسان علياء فيصل عبد اللطيف مساء أمس موقع الجريمة البشعة التي ارتكبها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في حي سكني بمنطقة عطان بأمانة العاصمة وراح ضحيتها عشرات الشهداء والجرحى جلهم نساء وأطفال.
كوريا الشمالية تطلق عدة صواريخ قصيرة المدى نحو بحر الشرق
أطلقت كوريا الشمالية صباح اليوم السبت عدة صواريخ قصيرة المدى نحو بحر الشرق.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة عـدد من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بشبوة
قصف صاروخي يستهدف تجمعات المرتزقة أسفل فرضة نهم
تدشين حملة هـا أنــا ذا لمناصرة قضايا وحقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على محافظة مأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery forces attack enemy Saudi military bases, mercenaries
[26/أغسطس/2017]

ASIR, Aug 26 (Saba) – Artillery of the national army and popular forces launched fierce attacks on military bases of the enemy Saudi army and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the provinces of Asir, Jizan and Najran, an official told Saba on Saturday.

The official said the attacks targeted bases and mercenaries in behind Aleb border crossing in Asir, Al-Ganbor in Jizan and Al-Hamad and Al-Hajla sites in Najran.


Reem K./zak
Saba
