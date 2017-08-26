Artillery forces attack enemy Saudi military bases, mercenaries [26/أغسطس/2017]



ASIR, Aug 26 (Saba) – Artillery of the national army and popular forces launched fierce attacks on military bases of the enemy Saudi army and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the provinces of Asir, Jizan and Najran, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said the attacks targeted bases and mercenaries in behind Aleb border crossing in Asir, Al-Ganbor in Jizan and Al-Hamad and Al-Hajla sites in Najran.





