Saudi-led aggression launch air strikes on houses, farms in Marib [26/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 26 (Saba) – The Saudi-led aggression coalition waged three air strikes on houses and farms of citizens in Serwah district of Marib province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes targeted the citizens' properties in Al-Hjlan area.



Meanwhile, the official said that the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired artillery on different residential areas in Serwah.





Reem K./zak

saba