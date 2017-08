Saudi aggression war planes hit residential districts in Saada [26/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 26 (Saba) – Saudi aggression warplanes launched four air strikes on residential districts in Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The targeted residential areas were in the directorates of Monabih, Al-Dhaher, Al-Jamalah and Majaz.

Several residential houses and farms were severely damaged.





