Attorney General files charges against GPC members over supporting Saudi aggression [24/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 24 (Saba)- The Attorney General, Judge Abdulaziz Al-Baghdadi filed charges against members of the General People's Congress part (GPC) over supporting and joining ranks of the Saudi-led aggression coalition.



Al-Baghdadi ordered the accused for investigation in accordance to the law.



The GPC's members were accused of committing traitorous crimes against the country, its security and independence and aimed to harm the country's status in the military, political, diplomatic and economic field.





Mona M./zak



Saba