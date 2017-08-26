ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 26 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:18:18م
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المباني والمناطق الآهلة بالسكان
واصل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم استهداف المباني والمناطق الآهلة بالسكان خلال الساعات الماضية ما أدى إلى استشهاد وإصابة 38 مواطناً بينهم نساء وأطفال .
عشرات الاصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال بالعيزرية شرق القدس و الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات الشبان الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة العيزرية جنوبي شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
الاتحاد العام لأطفال اليمن يطالب بلجنة تحقيق في جرائم العدوان
القيادة القطرية لحزب البعث تدين المجزرة المروعة في فج عطان
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بتعز
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Attorney General files charges against GPC members over supporting Saudi aggression
[24/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 24 (Saba)- The Attorney General, Judge Abdulaziz Al-Baghdadi filed charges against members of the General People's Congress part (GPC) over supporting and joining ranks of the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

Al-Baghdadi ordered the accused for investigation in accordance to the law.

The GPC's members were accused of committing traitorous crimes against the country, its security and independence and aimed to harm the country's status in the military, political, diplomatic and economic field.


Mona M./zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة مواطنين اثنين في غارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية باقم بصعدة
[26/أغسطس/2017]
حزب الحرية التنموي يدين مجزرة العدوان في منطقة عطان
[26/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المباني والمناطق الآهلة بالسكان
[26/أغسطس/2017]
حرائر مديرية بدبدة بمأرب يؤكدن الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
[25/أغسطس/2017]
المركز القانوني للحقوق يدين جريمة عطان بأمانة العاصمة 
[25/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by