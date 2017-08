U.S.-Saudi warplanes launch five raids on Serwah [24/أغسطس/2017]

MARIB, Aug 24 (Saba) – U.S.-Saudi aggression's warplanes waged five raids on Serwah district of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The strikes targeted al-Moqadra and al-Rabiah areas in the district.



Mona.M

Saba