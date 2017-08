Army shelling hits gathering of Riyadh's mercenaries in Lahj [24/أغسطس/2017]

LAHJ, Aug 24 (Saba) - The army's artillery fired shells against a gathering of Riyadh-paid mercenaries in south of Khpop of Lahj province, a military official said on Thursday.



The shelling hit the target and caused heavy losses to them.



Mona.M

saba