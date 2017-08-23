Arhab massacre death toll rises to 62 [23/أغسطس/2017] SANA'A, Aug. 23 (Saba) - The number of victims of the US- Saudi aggression airstrikes on Arhab district in Sana'a province on Wednesday rose to 62 martyrs and wounded.



The aggressive airstrikes killed 48 people and injured 14 others on the hotel in Arhab a local official said to Saba.



The number is likely to increase as some were critically injured, the official said.



The ambulance teams had finished to remove the bodies from under the rubble, the head of the Red Crescent in the province Hussein al-Taweel said.



He added that four bodies did not be identified.



HA



Saba