آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 23 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 08:47:27م
قائد الثورة يعبر عن التعازي لأسر ضحايا الغارات ويؤكد أن اعتداءات العدوان هي لفت لنظر الجميع إلى الأولويات
عبر قائد الثورة السيد عبدالملك بدر الدين الحوثي عن التعازي والمواساة للشعب اليمني وأسر ضحايا جريمة قوى العدوان في مديرية أرحب والنقاط والحواجز الأمنية في مداخل العاصمة صنعاء.. متمنيا للجرحى الشفاء العاجل.
عشرات الاصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال بالعيزرية شرق القدس و الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات الشبان الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة العيزرية جنوبي شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
أسعار النفط تتراجع بسبب مخاوف من زيادة الإمدادات بعد تحسن إنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء نتيجة مخاوف من زيادة الإمدادات بعد تحسن إنتاج ليبيا ومع ارتفاع مخزون البنزين في الولايات المتحدة على الرغم من ذروة الاستهلاك خلال موسم الصيف.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظة صنعاء تدين مجزرة العدوان بمديرية أرحب
السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة تدين مجزرة العدوان في بيت العذري بأرحب
نائب قائد قوات الأمن المركزي يتفقد نقاط الحزام الأمني لأمانة العاصمة
اتحاد منظمات المجتمع المدني يدين جريمة العدوان بمديرية أرحب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Arhab massacre death toll rises to 62
[23/أغسطس/2017] SANA'A, Aug. 23 (Saba) - The number of victims of the US- Saudi aggression airstrikes on Arhab district in Sana'a province on Wednesday rose to 62 martyrs and wounded.

The aggressive airstrikes killed 48 people and injured 14 others on the hotel in Arhab a local official said to Saba.

The number is likely to increase as some were critically injured, the official said.

The ambulance teams had finished to remove the bodies from under the rubble, the head of the Red Crescent in the province Hussein al-Taweel said.

He added that four bodies did not be identified.

HA

Saba
