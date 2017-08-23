ابحث عن:
الأربعاء، 23 - أغسطس - 2017
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 71 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان بصنعاء
استشهد وأصيب أكثر من 71 مواطناً اليوم في مجازر مروعة ارتكبها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بسلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء .
عشرات الاصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال بالعيزرية شرق القدس و الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات الشبان الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة العيزرية جنوبي شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
أسعار النفط تتراجع بسبب مخاوف من زيادة الإمدادات بعد تحسن إنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء نتيجة مخاوف من زيادة الإمدادات بعد تحسن إنتاج ليبيا ومع ارتفاع مخزون البنزين في الولايات المتحدة على الرغم من ذروة الاستهلاك خلال موسم الصيف.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
عملية هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة بمديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في اقتحام مواقعهم بشبوة
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات عنيفة على العاصمة صنعاء
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم على العدو السعودي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
At least 71 civilians Killed, wounded in Saudi aggression airstrikes on Sanaa
[23/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 23 (Saba) – At least 71 citizens were killed and wounded by warplanes from the Saudi-led aggression coalition on Sanaa province early on Wednesday morning, a security official told Saba.
The air strikes hit a hotel in Bait al-Edhari area in Arhab district, killing and injuring at least 50 and damaging several houses.
The air strikes also targeted Sanhan directorate southeast of the capital Sanaa, killing at least six citizens and wounding 15 others.
Other air raids hit Khashm al-Bokra area of Bani Hushaesh district, damaging houses and farms of many citizens.


Reem K./zak
saba
