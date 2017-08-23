At least 71 civilians Killed, wounded in Saudi aggression airstrikes on Sanaa [23/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 23 (Saba) – At least 71 citizens were killed and wounded by warplanes from the Saudi-led aggression coalition on Sanaa province early on Wednesday morning, a security official told Saba.

The air strikes hit a hotel in Bait al-Edhari area in Arhab district, killing and injuring at least 50 and damaging several houses.

The air strikes also targeted Sanhan directorate southeast of the capital Sanaa, killing at least six citizens and wounding 15 others.

Other air raids hit Khashm al-Bokra area of Bani Hushaesh district, damaging houses and farms of many citizens.





Reem K./zak

saba