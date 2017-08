Saudi aggression warplanes launch seven raids on Saada [23/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 23 (Saba) – Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched seven air strikes on Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.

The targeted places were the regular road in Al-Sheikh area of Monabah district, Alhbrah area of Razeh district, the directorate of Al-Taher and Shada directorate.

The strikes severely damaged civilian properties, said the official.



