ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 23 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:40:42ص
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 71 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان بصنعاء
استشهد وأصيب أكثر من 71 مواطناً اليوم في مجازر مروعة ارتكبها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بسلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء .
عشرات الاصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال بالعيزرية شرق القدس و الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات الشبان الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة العيزرية جنوبي شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم على العدو السعودي
اشتباكات عنيفة في مخيم عين الحلوة
هونج كونج تستعد للإعصار
رئيس كوريا الشمالية يأمر بإنتاج مزيد من محركات الصواريخ ورؤوسها
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
9 citizens killed, wounded by Saudi aggression coalition raids
[23/أغسطس/2017]

SAADA, Aug 23 (Saba) – A military official told Saba that four citizens were killed, including two children, a woman and a man and five others wounded from aggression air raids and attacks on different areas of Saada province in the last few hours.

The official said the two children and the woman were killed and four others women injured in an air raid on a house in Bani Sayah area of Razih district.

Another citizen was also killed and another injured by the Saudi border guards in al-Sheikh area of Monabh district.

Najat. N/zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 71 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان بصنعاء
[23/أغسطس/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين جراء العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[23/أغسطس/2017]
حكماء وعقلاء أمانة العاصمة يؤكدون استمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
[22/أغسطس/2017]
لقاء حاشد لأبناء مديريتي حيدان وساقين وقافلة دعم للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[22/أغسطس/2017]
إستشهاد امرأة وطفلتين بغارة لطيران العدوان على منطقة بني صياح برازح
[22/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by