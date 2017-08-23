9 citizens killed, wounded by Saudi aggression coalition raids [23/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 23 (Saba) – A military official told Saba that four citizens were killed, including two children, a woman and a man and five others wounded from aggression air raids and attacks on different areas of Saada province in the last few hours.



The official said the two children and the woman were killed and four others women injured in an air raid on a house in Bani Sayah area of Razih district.



Another citizen was also killed and another injured by the Saudi border guards in al-Sheikh area of Monabh district.



Najat. N/zak

saba