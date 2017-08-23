Number of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran [23/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed a number of Saudi soldiers and wounded others in military operation in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The soldiers were targeted in Saudi military sites of al-Shurfah in Najran.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in northern military site of Mahamah.



Moreover, the artillery of the army shelled military gatherings in Saudi military sites of al-Khubah, al-Tewel crossing point and al-Qanbur, while Saudi Apache fired 16 missiles on al-Huthira village of in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit other military groups in al-Rabua'a area of Asir province, the official said.





Saba