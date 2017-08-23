ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 23 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:40:42ص
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 71 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان بصنعاء
استشهد وأصيب أكثر من 71 مواطناً اليوم في مجازر مروعة ارتكبها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بسلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء .
عشرات الاصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال بالعيزرية شرق القدس و الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات الشبان الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة العيزرية جنوبي شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم على العدو السعودي
اشتباكات عنيفة في مخيم عين الحلوة
هونج كونج تستعد للإعصار
رئيس كوريا الشمالية يأمر بإنتاج مزيد من محركات الصواريخ ورؤوسها
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Number of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran
[23/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, Aug 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed a number of Saudi soldiers and wounded others in military operation in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The soldiers were targeted in Saudi military sites of al-Shurfah in Najran.

Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in northern military site of Mahamah.

Moreover, the artillery of the army shelled military gatherings in Saudi military sites of al-Khubah, al-Tewel crossing point and al-Qanbur, while Saudi Apache fired 16 missiles on al-Huthira village of in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit other military groups in al-Rabua'a area of Asir province, the official said.


AA

Saba
