Woman, two children killed in Saudi warplanes in Saada [23/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 23 (Saba) – A women and two children were killed when Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on their house in Razah district of Saada province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strike hit the house completely and damaged a number of neighboring houses in Bani Saih area in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba