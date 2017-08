Army launches al-Sarkha missile on enemy gatherings in Aser [22/أغسطس/2017] ASER, Aug. 22 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Tuesday a ballistic missile on Saudi enemy gatherings in Aleb border crossing in Aser region.



A military official confirmed to Saba that the missile of CRY, al-Sarkha hit its target accurately, causing losses at the enemy's ranks and its .ordnance



HA