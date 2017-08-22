President meets Chargé d'Affaires of Russian Embassy [22/أغسطس/2017] SANA'A, Aug. 22 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Tuesday with the Charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Sana'a.



The President reviewed the friendly efforts of Russia to achieve peace in Yemen and its permanent position with the peaceful solution in the country.



The President of the Supreme Political Council praised the Russia's role in the face of terrorism and its concern for global peace, appreciating its positions towards the issues of justice and peace.



The Charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy renewed his country's position in support of peace in Yemen through political solution and its keenness on the stability and unity of Yemen.



The President conveyed the Charge d'affairs his greetings to the Russian leadership and government for Russia's concrete efforts with the Yemeni people.



