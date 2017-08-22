ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 22 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 08:37:53م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس اجتماعا للجنة العسكرية والأمنية العليا وممثلي أنصار الله والمؤتمر وحكماء اليمن
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة وأعضاء المجلس ورئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور وممثلين عن مكون أنصار الله وحزب المؤتمر الشعبي العام وممثلين عن حكماء ووجهاء...
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
آخر الأخبار:
الماجستير للباحث الحكيمي من جامعة القرآن الكريم بالسودان
مصرع وإصابة عدد من الغزاة والمرتزقة في صد محاول تسلل بميدي
أكاديمية الشرطة تنظم دورة للتعريف بالاتفاقيات الدولية للجوء
إلقاء القبض على أربعة أشخاص بحوزتهم متفجرات في حجة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President meets Chargé d'Affaires of Russian Embassy
[22/أغسطس/2017] SANA'A, Aug. 22 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Tuesday with the Charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Sana'a.

The President reviewed the friendly efforts of Russia to achieve peace in Yemen and its permanent position with the peaceful solution in the country.

The President of the Supreme Political Council praised the Russia's role in the face of terrorism and its concern for global peace, appreciating its positions towards the issues of justice and peace.

The Charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy renewed his country's position in support of peace in Yemen through political solution and its keenness on the stability and unity of Yemen.

The President conveyed the Charge d'affairs his greetings to the Russian leadership and government for Russia's concrete efforts with the Yemeni people.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد امرأة وطفلتين بغارة لطيران العدوان على منطقة بني صياح برازح
[22/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[22/أغسطس/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بمديرية منبه
[22/أغسطس/2017]
39 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان السعودي على محافظات الجمهورية
[22/أغسطس/2017]
15 غارة لطيران العدوان على مديريتي حرض وميدي
[22/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by