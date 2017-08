Army attacks mercenaries in Marib [22/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 22(Saba) - The army units and popular forces waged an attack on sites of US- Saudi-paid mercenaries at Serwah district of in Marib, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries and destroyed two military vehicles in al-Mater hilltop..

The official said that that national forces arrested the groups of mercenaries and seized military equipment in the operation.

