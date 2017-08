Ten Saudi warplanes hit Saada [22/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug22 (Saba)- The US-backed Saudi warplane launched ten raids on different districts of Saada province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The warplane hit al-Atfain area of district of Kutaf four times and waged six other raids on Thuaban area and the main way in Baqim district.





Eman M/AA



SABA