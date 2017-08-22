Maintaining internal unity to defeat enemy: Army spokesman [22/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 22 (Saba) – Armed forces' spokesman Brigadier General, Sharaf Luqman said the army and popular forces have provided the greatest sacrifices to defend the homeland against Saudi-led aggression forces, stressing on maintaining the internal unity.



In a press statement to Saba late on Monday, Luqman said that the historical steadfastness and the cohesion of the Yemeni people represent the first defense line against the aggression states.





AA/zak

Saba