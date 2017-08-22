Army inflict heavy casualties upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [22/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed and injured a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries, including leaders in the province of Taiz on Tuesday, a military official told Saba.



The official said that among the targeted mercenaries were the personal escort of the commander of the 17th Brigade, mercenary Aseel al-Qadasi in al-Salu area.

Three of the mercenaries were killed in Wadi Salah valley and a fourth in Bir Basha.



The official said that the national forces also carried out a unique operation on the sites of the mercenaries in the north of Yakhtel, where the national forces also fired rockets and artillery towards the mercenary gatherings, inflicting heavy losses among their ranks.



The national forces also managed to defeat the mercenaries from several areas in the village al-Sayyar and hilltops of al-Salu, killing and injuring many, the official added.





Eman M./zak



SABA