آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 22 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:29:12م
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
نفذ أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات هجومية نوعية في مختلف الجبهات الداخلية و ما وراء الحدود كبدت العدو السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد .
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army inflict heavy casualties upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[22/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed and injured a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries, including leaders in the province of Taiz on Tuesday, a military official told Saba.

The official said that among the targeted mercenaries were the personal escort of the commander of the 17th Brigade, mercenary Aseel al-Qadasi in al-Salu area.
Three of the mercenaries were killed in Wadi Salah valley and a fourth in Bir Basha.

The official said that the national forces also carried out a unique operation on the sites of the mercenaries in the north of Yakhtel, where the national forces also fired rockets and artillery towards the mercenary gatherings, inflicting heavy losses among their ranks.

The national forces also managed to defeat the mercenaries from several areas in the village al-Sayyar and hilltops of al-Salu, killing and injuring many, the official added.


Eman M./zak

SABA
