20 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in friendly airstrike [22/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 22 (Saba) –At least 20 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in a friendly airstrike by a Saudi aggression fighter jet in Serwah district of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The enemy fighter jet waged a raid and targeted their mercenaries in Rabiah area in the district.





Mona M./zak



Saba