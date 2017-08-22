Scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, wise men, sons of Sanaa stress to face aggression escalation [22/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 22 (Saba) - Scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, wise men, sons of Sanaa governorate held a large-scale meeting to rise the importance of countering Saudi-led aggression escalation.



During the meeting, the wise people also stressed that defeating the enemy is the key priority to defend the homeland, demanding the sending of more fighters to reinforce battlefronts.



They emphasized on strengthening the internal front line and uniting internal ranks.





Mona M./zak

SABA