آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 22 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:29:12م
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
نفذ أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات هجومية نوعية في مختلف الجبهات الداخلية و ما وراء الحدود كبدت العدو السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد .
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
دك تجمعات لجنود العدو وقنص جنديين سعوديين بجيزان
قتلى وجرحى في صفوف الغزاة والمرتزقة في كسر زحفين لهم بميدي
39 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان السعودي على محافظات الجمهورية
15 غارة لطيران العدوان على مديريتي حرض وميدي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, wise men, sons of Sanaa stress to face aggression escalation
[22/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 22 (Saba) - Scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, wise men, sons of Sanaa governorate held a large-scale meeting to rise the importance of countering Saudi-led aggression escalation.

During the meeting, the wise people also stressed that defeating the enemy is the key priority to defend the homeland, demanding the sending of more fighters to reinforce battlefronts.

They emphasized on strengthening the internal front line and uniting internal ranks.


Mona M./zak
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[22/أغسطس/2017]
[22/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على صعدة
[21/أغسطس/2017]
ناطق الجيش: تماسك الجبهة الداخلية خط الدفاع الأول في هذه المعركة المصيرية
[21/أغسطس/2017]
ندوة خاصة بمواجهة تصعيد العدوان في حجة
[21/أغسطس/2017]
