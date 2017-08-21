US-Saudi aggression launches seven raids on Taiz [21/أغسطس/2017] TAIZ, Aug. 21 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Monday seven air raids on Taiz province.



The aggression coalition launched three raids on al-Sanmah in the district of al-Waze'yah in the province, a local official said to Saba.



The aggression warplanes targeted al-Barh Cement Plant with two raids in Maqbnah district, the official said.



He added the enemy warplanes waged two air raids on Mawza'a district.



