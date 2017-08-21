ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 21 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 09:54:15م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي عدد من كبار مشائخ وأعيان ووجهاء اليمن
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء بحضور عضوي المجلس سلطان السامعي ومحمد النعيمي، عدد من كبار مشائخ وأعيان ووجهاء اليمن في مقدمتهم الشيخ ناجي بن عبد العزيز الشائف ومشائخ محافظة صنعاء.
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression launches seven raids on Taiz
[21/أغسطس/2017] TAIZ, Aug. 21 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Monday seven air raids on Taiz province.

The aggression coalition launched three raids on al-Sanmah in the district of al-Waze'yah in the province, a local official said to Saba.

The aggression warplanes targeted al-Barh Cement Plant with two raids in Maqbnah district, the official said.

He added the enemy warplanes waged two air raids on Mawza'a district.

HA

Saba
