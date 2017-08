US-Saudi aggression targets civilians' houses in Serwah [21/أغسطس/2017] MAREB, Aug. 21 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Monday launched three airstrikes on the district of Serwah in Mareb province.



The hostile warplanes targeted the house of Mr. Saleh al-Masri in al-Mahjrah, injuring a baby girl and the destruction of the house, a local official said to Saba.



The aggression coalition waged two air raids on al-Rabe'ah and Serwah areas, the official said.



