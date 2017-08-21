ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 21 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 09:54:15م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي عدد من كبار مشائخ وأعيان ووجهاء اليمن
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء بحضور عضوي المجلس سلطان السامعي ومحمد النعيمي، عدد من كبار مشائخ وأعيان ووجهاء اليمن في مقدمتهم الشيخ ناجي بن عبد العزيز الشائف ومشائخ محافظة صنعاء.
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
إنخفاض أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى 52.64 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بفعل زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي على الرغم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية 13 في المائة والذي يشير إلى تقلص تخمة المعروض في السوق بشكل تدريجي.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
حكماء وعقلاء الجوف يؤكدون ضرورة التحرك لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان
طيران العدوان يستهدف تجمع للمرتزقة بصرواح بمأرب
وزير المالية : إجمالي ما وردته وزارة الاتصالات إلى الخزينة العامة بلغ 34مليار ريال
قبائل جحانة تؤكد جهوزيتها في مواجهة العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi sites, gatherings in Najran
[21/أغسطس/2017] NAJRAN, Aug. 21 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Monday pounded Saudi enemy gatherings and sites in Najran region.



The missile forces launched a barrage of katyusha rockets on the gatherings of Saudi enemy soldiers and their military vehicles, causing direct injuries at their ranks, a military official told Saba.



The missile forces targeted the fortifications and sites of the Saudi enemy in al-Makhroq, al-Talah, al-Makhroq al-Kabeer and east of al-Fawaz sit, causing heavy losses at their ranks.



HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف تجمع للمرتزقة بصرواح بمأرب
[21/أغسطس/2017]
قبائل جحانة تؤكد جهوزيتها في مواجهة العدوان
[21/أغسطس/2017]
لقاء موسع لأسر وأقارب الشهداء بحجة
[21/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على تعز
[21/أغسطس/2017]
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في تدمير منازل المواطنين
[21/أغسطس/2017]
