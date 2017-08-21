Army targets Saudi sites, gatherings in Najran [21/أغسطس/2017] NAJRAN, Aug. 21 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Monday pounded Saudi enemy gatherings and sites in Najran region.







The missile forces launched a barrage of katyusha rockets on the gatherings of Saudi enemy soldiers and their military vehicles, causing direct injuries at their ranks, a military official told Saba.







The missile forces targeted the fortifications and sites of the Saudi enemy in al-Makhroq, al-Talah, al-Makhroq al-Kabeer and east of al-Fawaz sit, causing heavy losses at their ranks.







HA





Saba