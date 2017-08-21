ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 21 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:55:06م
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في تدمير منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في تدمير منازل المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
استقرار سعر الذهب بعد صعوده لأعلى مستوى في 9 أشهر بفعل المخاوف الجيوسياسية
استقرت أسعار الذهب دون تغير يذكر بعدما قفزت لأعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من تسعة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار بفعل حالة الضبابية السياسية في الولايات المتحدة وهجوم في إسبانيا مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن الأصفر باعتباره ملاذا آمنا.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
انكسار زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي قبالة منفذ علب بعسير
وقفة احتجاجية للقطاع الصحي أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
كسوف كلي للشمس في أمريكا اليوم
توغل محدود لجرافات الاحتلال شرقي خان يونس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President orders strengthening internal front
[21/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad ordered the government to exert more offers to strengthen the internal unity and support the battlefronts.

The president made the order during a meeting with the military committee, during which he was briefed on the latest military developments and the readiness of the army and the popular forces to deter the Saudi aggression and their mercenaries in the front lines.



AA/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[21/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[21/أغسطس/2017]
إجتماع بالجوف يناقش تعزيز الصمود ودعم الجبهات
[20/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[20/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء مديرية الصفراء بصعدة يقدمون قافلة دعم للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[20/أغسطس/2017]
