President orders strengthening internal front [21/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad ordered the government to exert more offers to strengthen the internal unity and support the battlefronts.



The president made the order during a meeting with the military committee, during which he was briefed on the latest military developments and the readiness of the army and the popular forces to deter the Saudi aggression and their mercenaries in the front lines.







