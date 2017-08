Artillery targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [21/أغسطس/2017]

JAWF, Aug 21 (Saba) - Artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Al-Ghail directorate of Jawf province, an official told Saba on Monday.



That artillery shelling hit the target, killing and injuring a number of the mercenaries and bombing a number of their vehicles.





