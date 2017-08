Aggression launches 2 air raids on capital Sanaa [21/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) – The Saudi aggression warplanes launched two air raids on the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The raids targeted September 21 park, causing serious damage to the citizens' homes and public and private properties, the official said.





Najat N./zak

saba