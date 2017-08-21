FM meets UN human rights official [21/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdallah met in the capital Sanaa with resident representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Alabeed Ahmed Alabeed.

The meeting took place on Sunday, during which the officials reviewed aspects of the Yemeni people's suffering from the Saudi-led aggression war, all-out economical siege and the Saudi war crimes on the Yemeni civilians during the past 29 months.

The minister renewed the request of the Yemeni Government for establishing an international fact-finding committee to investigate into the human rights violations and the war crimes committed by the aggression states and their mercenaries against the Yemeni civilians throughout the Republic of Yemen.

Minister Sharaf reaffirmed the readiness of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities to all humanitarian rights organizations operating in Yemen.





Reem K./zak

