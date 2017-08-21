ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 21 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:24:57م
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في تدمير منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في تدمير منازل المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال فجر اليوم الإثنين 17 فلطسينيا في مداهمات واقتحامات نفّذتها بأنحاء متفرقة من الضّفة الغربية المحتلة.
استقرار سعر الذهب بعد صعوده لأعلى مستوى في 9 أشهر بفعل المخاوف الجيوسياسية
استقرت أسعار الذهب دون تغير يذكر بعدما قفزت لأعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من تسعة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار بفعل حالة الضبابية السياسية في الولايات المتحدة وهجوم في إسبانيا مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن الأصفر باعتباره ملاذا آمنا.
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
أعرب المدير الفني لفريق نادى برشلونة إرنستو فالفيردي عن سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه الفريق الفريق في افتتاح مشواره بالليغا بهدفين نظيفين أمام ريال بيتيس على ملعب الكامب نو، قائلًا "أسلوب لعب الفريق لم يتغير، بغض النظر عن كيف تلعب داخل الملعب".
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة احتجاجية للقطاع الصحي أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
كسوف كلي للشمس في أمريكا اليوم
توغل محدود لجرافات الاحتلال شرقي خان يونس
العون المباشر توزع ستة آلاف سلة غذائية وفلتر مائي بالمحويت
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM meets UN human rights official
[21/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdallah met in the capital Sanaa with resident representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Alabeed Ahmed Alabeed.
The meeting took place on Sunday, during which the officials reviewed aspects of the Yemeni people's suffering from the Saudi-led aggression war, all-out economical siege and the Saudi war crimes on the Yemeni civilians during the past 29 months.
The minister renewed the request of the Yemeni Government for establishing an international fact-finding committee to investigate into the human rights violations and the war crimes committed by the aggression states and their mercenaries against the Yemeni civilians throughout the Republic of Yemen.
Minister Sharaf reaffirmed the readiness of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities to all humanitarian rights organizations operating in Yemen.


Reem K./zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
