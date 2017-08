Artillery bombard mercenaries' sites in Bayda [21/أغسطس/2017]



BAYDA, Aug 21 (Saba) - Artillery of the army and the popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Zaher district of Bayda province overnight, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The artillery forces bombarded the gatherings and fortifications of the mercenaries in al-Agradi area of Zaher district, the official added.





Najat N./zak





saba