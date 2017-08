Saudi border guards kill civilian in Saada [21/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 21 (Saba) – One civilian was killed by bullets fired by Saudi border guards in Gtabr directorate of Saada province, an official told Saba on Monday.



Saudi border guards have been continuing targeting citizens across all border directorates since more than two years, killing many and destroying homes and farms.





