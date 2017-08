Republican Decree appoints al-Hakim as chief of military intelligence authority [21/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 21 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Sunday issued a decree No. 53 for 2017 to appoint Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim as chief of the intelligence authority at the Defense Ministry.





