Aggression warplanes destroy citizen's house in Jawf [21/أغسطس/2017]



JAWF, Aug 21 (Saba) –The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes targeted a house of Sheikh Saleh Bin Thiabah, director of Khub and Shaf district in Jawf province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The official said that the warplanes targeted the house by two air raids in the area of Thalwth local market which totally destructied it.





Najat N./zak

