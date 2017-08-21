Army hits Saudi military gatherings, weapon depot in Najran, Asir, Jizan [21/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 21 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi military gatherings and a weapon depot in Najra, Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The weapon depot was targeted in al-Sudis military site and the gatherings were hit in military sites of al-Baidha hilltop and and al-Haram in Najran.



Meanwhile, the artillery units of the national forces shelled other groups in al-Maradh site in Jizan and al-Rabua'a garden in Asir, the official added.





Saba