آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 21 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:13:23ص
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في تدمير منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في تدمير منازل المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل 12 فلسطينيا من الضفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم والليلة الماضية 12 فلسطينيا من الضفة الغربية.
استقرار سعر الذهب بعد صعوده لأعلى مستوى في 9 أشهر بفعل المخاوف الجيوسياسية
استقرت أسعار الذهب دون تغير يذكر بعدما قفزت لأعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من تسعة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار بفعل حالة الضبابية السياسية في الولايات المتحدة وهجوم في إسبانيا مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن الأصفر باعتباره ملاذا آمنا.
تشييع جثمان فقيد الرياضة اليمنية أيمن دحروج
شيع الوسط الرياضي اليوم بصنعاء جثمان فقيد الرياضة اليمنية لاعب المنتخبات الوطنية ونادي أهلي صنعاء لكرة القدم أيمن محمد دحروج الذي قتل في فبراير الماضي في ظروف غامضة بأمانة العاصمة.
الطيران الروسي يدمر قافلة متجهة لدير الزور ويقتل 200 داعشي
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بالضّفة الغربية
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون استهداف العدو السعودي و دك مواقعه
مدرب برشلونة.. لا أنوي تغيير طريقة اللعب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi military gatherings, weapon depot in Najran, Asir, Jizan
[21/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, Aug 21 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi military gatherings and a weapon depot in Najra, Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The weapon depot was targeted in al-Sudis military site and the gatherings were hit in military sites of al-Baidha hilltop and and al-Haram in Najran.

Meanwhile, the artillery units of the national forces shelled other groups in al-Maradh site in Jizan and al-Rabua'a garden in Asir, the official added.


AA
Saba
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في تدمير منازل المواطنين
