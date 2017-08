Army repulse sneak up by Saudi- paid mercenaries in Lahj [20/أغسطس/2017]



LAHJ, Aug 20 (Saba) - The army and popular forces repulsed on Sunday an attempt by Saudi- paid mercenaries to sneak up in Karsh area in Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



The military official said the mercenaries were inflicted heavy losses during their failed attempt.





Eman M./zak



SABA