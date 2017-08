FM meets UNHCR official [20/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 20 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdulla met with resident representative of the UNHCR in Yemen, Charles Lynch.



During the meeting, the officials discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between the ministry and the UNHCR regarding asylum, migration and internally displaced persons.





