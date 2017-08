Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [20/أغسطس/2017]



Najran , Aug 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked several military sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The mercenaries were hit in Saudi military sites of al-Baidha hilltop and Saladah.



Also, the missile units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on mercenaries' groups in western Tharw al-Eyen in Najran, the official said.





