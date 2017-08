A number of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan, Najran [20/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 20 (Saba) – A number of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces carried out a military operation on several military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The soldiers were hit in the military site of Shaja, meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit other gatherings in Awjabah center in Jizan, the official added.





AA

Saba