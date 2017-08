Army repulses infiltration of Saudi-paid Sudanese soldiers in Medi [19/أغسطس/2017]



MEDI, Aug 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed on Saturday an attempt of Saudi-paid Sudanese soldiers to sneak up towards northern Medi desert, a military official told Saba.



Dozens of the mercenary soldiers were killed and wounded in the operation in spite of Saudi warplanes' heavy air strikes over the areas to support their mercenaries on the ground, the official said.





