Army hits gatherings of mercenaries in Taiz [19/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 19 (Saba) – The artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled military troops and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Khalid bin al-Waled camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saturday.



The shelling hit the target directly.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Mouza valley area, causing heavy damage to farms of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba