آخر تحديث: السبت، 19 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:18:22م
انكسار زحف واسع للغزاة السودانيين والمرتزقة شمال صحراء ميدي
كسر أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم زحف واسع للغزاة السودانيين ومرتزقة العدوان شمال صحراء ميدي وكبدوهم خسائر كبيرة.
زاخاروفا: الولايات المتحدة تدخلت في انتخابات الرئاسة الروسية عام 1996
أكدت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا أن الولايات المتحدة تدخلت في انتخابات الرئاسة الروسية عام 1996 مشيرة إلى أن تحقيقاً بهذا الشأن يجري حالياً وستعلن نتائجه بالتفصيل في وقت لاحق.
ارتفاع الذهب لليوم الثالث على التوالي
نسجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي اليوم الجمعة وسط أداء ضعيف للأسهم الآسيوية مع انجذاب بعض المستثمرين إلى الملاذات الآمنة.
غدا بصنعاء إنطلاق بطولة النخبة للتايكواندو
تنطلق غدا بصالة الرواد بنادي الأهلي بصنعاء منافسات بطولة النخبة للتايكواندو السادسة للرجال والثالثة للشباب، ينظمها الإتحاد العام للعبة .
Dozens of mercenaries, Sudanese killed in Medi
[19/أغسطس/2017]

MEDI, Aug 19 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including mercenaries from the Sudanese army by the national army and popular forces in Medi district of Hajja province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The official said that nine mercenaries of the Sudanese army were killed, including commanders, as well as other dozens, and others wounded by artillery shelling on their gatherings in Medi district.


Najat N./zak
saba
