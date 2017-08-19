Dozens of mercenaries, Sudanese killed in Medi [19/أغسطس/2017]



MEDI, Aug 19 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including mercenaries from the Sudanese army by the national army and popular forces in Medi district of Hajja province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that nine mercenaries of the Sudanese army were killed, including commanders, as well as other dozens, and others wounded by artillery shelling on their gatherings in Medi district.





Najat N./zak

