US-Saudi warplanes hit Hajja [19/أغسطس/2017]

HAJJA, Aug 19 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched air raids on Hajja province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the warplanes launched eight raids on the districts of Haradh and Medi



Najat N./zak

