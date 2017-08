Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [19/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 19 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in south of Khalid camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.





The army also damaged a bulldozer of the mercenaries in north of Khalid camp, the official said.



