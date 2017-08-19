Yemen condemns terrorist attack in Spain [19/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 19 (Saba) – An official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Las Ramblas Square in Barcelona city that killed 14 people and injured more than 90 others.



In a press statement to Saba, the official said that the attack against places and gathering of civilians anywhere in the world opposes all religious teachings and human values and international conventions.



The official expressed the condolences on behalf of the National Salvation Government and the Yemeni people to the Spanish government and people, wishing the speedy recovery for the injured.





AA/zak

Saba