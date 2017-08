4 mercenaries shot dead by army in Serwah [19/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 19 (Saba) - Four Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by snipers of the army and popular forces in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the four were killed in different areas of Serwah.





