US-Saudi warplanes hit Marib
[19/أغسطس/2017]
MARIB, Aug 19 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes launched seven strikes on Serwah and Harib al-Qaramish districts of Marib province, an official told Saba on Saturday.
Four strikes hit Serwah district and three other raids hit Harib al-Qaramish district, causing heavy damage to houses and farms of the citizens.
Also, Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on al-Amal schools and houses of the citizens in al-Hazam area of al-Qaramish district, the official added.
