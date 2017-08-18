US-Saudi warplanes hit Marib [19/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 19 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes launched seven strikes on Serwah and Harib al-Qaramish districts of Marib province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



Four strikes hit Serwah district and three other raids hit Harib al-Qaramish district, causing heavy damage to houses and farms of the citizens.



Also, Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on al-Amal schools and houses of the citizens in al-Hazam area of al-Qaramish district, the official added.





Saba