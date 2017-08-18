ابحث عن:
ناطق الجيش يتهم قوى العدوان باستهداف سفينة ليبية في باب المندب
اتهم الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد الركن شرف غالب لقمان، قوى تحالف العدوان، باستهداف سفينة نفط ليبية في باب المندب كانت قادمة من ايران، بهدف كسب التأييد الدولي لتصعيده المحتمل لاستهداف الحديدة والسواحل الغربية.
مقتل 14 شخصاً وإصابة أكثر من 100 آخرين في عمليتي دهس في أسبانيا
تعرضت اسبانيا لهجوم مزدوج شملت عمليتي دهس مساء امس وفجر اليوم الجمعة واسفرتا عن مقتل 14 شخصاً واصابة اكثر من مائة آخرين في مدينة برشلونة واقليم كتالونيا.
ارتفاع الذهب لليوم الثالث على التوالي
نسجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي اليوم الجمعة وسط أداء ضعيف للأسهم الآسيوية مع انجذاب بعض المستثمرين إلى الملاذات الآمنة.
غدا بصنعاء إنطلاق بطولة النخبة للتايكواندو
تنطلق غدا بصالة الرواد بنادي الأهلي بصنعاء منافسات بطولة النخبة للتايكواندو السادسة للرجال والثالثة للشباب، ينظمها الإتحاد العام للعبة .
بايرن ميونيخ يفتتح الدوري الألماني بفوز منطقي على ليفركوزن
الجيش اللبناني يبدأ عملية عسكرية ضد داعش شمال شرق لبنان
أوبراين : لابد من استئناف الرحلات الجوية إلى مطار صنعاء عاجلاً
مصرع أربعة مرتزقة بنيران الجيش واللجان الشعبية بصرواح
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi warplanes hit Marib
[19/أغسطس/2017]

MARIB, Aug 19 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes launched seven strikes on Serwah and Harib al-Qaramish districts of Marib province, an official told Saba on Saturday.

Four strikes hit Serwah district and three other raids hit Harib al-Qaramish district, causing heavy damage to houses and farms of the citizens.

Also, Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on al-Amal schools and houses of the citizens in al-Hazam area of al-Qaramish district, the official added.


AA
Saba
