Some mercenaries killed in Jawf [16/أغسطس/2017] JAWF, Aug. 16 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in an operation attack on their sites in al-Ghail district in Jawf province.



The army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries sites in Garshab area west of the district, a military official said to Saba, killing and injuring a number of them.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted some another sites in the district, causing direct injures at their ranks.



HA



Saba