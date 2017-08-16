|
Some mercenaries killed in Jawf
[16/أغسطس/2017] JAWF, Aug. 16 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in an operation attack on their sites in al-Ghail district in Jawf province.
The army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries sites in Garshab area west of the district, a military official said to Saba, killing and injuring a number of them.
Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted some another sites in the district, causing direct injures at their ranks.
HA
Saba