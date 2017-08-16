ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 16 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 08:39:09م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يترأس اللقاء التشاوري الأول لمحافظي المحافظات
ترأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء، اللقاء التشاوري الأول لمحافظي المحافظات الذي نظمته وزارة الإدارة المحلية بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي.
الاحتلال يهدم بيت أسير في كوبر ويصيب 26 مواطنا من بينهم مصور تلفزيون فلسطين و مستوطنون ينصبون بيوتا متنقلة في بيت لحم
هدمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الأربعاء منزل الأسير عمر العبد منفذ عملية حلميش، في قرية كوبر شمال غرب مدينة رام الله، وأصيب مصور تلفزيون فلسطين محمد راضي بعيار معدني في الوجه من مسافة قصيرة خلال تغطيته الإعلامية.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بفضل انخفاض المخزونات الأمريكية لكن التخمة العالمية تؤثر سلبا على السوق
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء بدعم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية على الرغم من أن فائض الإمدادات بوجه عام ما زال يكبح الأسواق.
رونالدو وميسي وبوفون ضمن القائمة المختصرة للمرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب
كشف الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) الليلة الماضية عن القائمة المختصرة للاعبين لجائزة أفضل لاعب أوروبا هذا العام والتي ضمت البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو والأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي والحارس الإيطالي المخضرم جيانلويجي بوفون.
مجلس الوزراء يقف أمام نتائج زيارة رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى ورئيس حكومة الإنقاذ إلى صعدة
فوز فريق الفقيد الشاهري على فريق اليمن أولا في بطولة الشهداء بذمار
رئاسة الجمهورية تنعي المناضل اللواء الركن عبد العزيز لطف البرطي
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 1 على تجمعات مرتزقة الجيش السعودي بميدي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Some mercenaries killed in Jawf
[16/أغسطس/2017] JAWF, Aug. 16 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in an operation attack on their sites in al-Ghail district in Jawf province.

The army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries sites in Garshab area west of the district, a military official said to Saba, killing and injuring a number of them.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted some another sites in the district, causing direct injures at their ranks.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
