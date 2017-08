Saudi aggression hurts civilian in Sa'ada [16/أغسطس/2017] SA'ADA, Aug. 16 (Saba) – A civilian was injured on Wednesday in a Saudi bombing attack on Razeh border district of Sa'ada province.



The Saudi enemy targeted al-Shawareq area near al-Salam school in the district, injuring the civilian with med identified by Ahmed Ali Sarea.



Al-Maqna'a area in Munabeh district in the province was also attacked by the Saudi enemy, causing damage to civilians' properties.



HA



Saba