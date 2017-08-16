President marks 1st anniversary of Yemen's peaceful transfer of power [16/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 16 (Saba) - President Saleh al-Sammad on Tuesday night marked the 1st anniversary of peaceful transfer of power from the Supreme Revolutionary Committee to the Supreme Political Council.



The event took place in a big ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital Sanaa, in which senior state officials attended.



In the ceremony, the president delivered a speech to the nation, saying that "the historical political agreement between the Ansarullah movement and the General People's Congress one year ago to run the country came at the demand, aspiration and desire of the Yemeni people."



"Our fellow Yemeni people have provided the most precious and greatest sacrifices for the sake of the nation's dignity and freedom, and we must be at the level of our people's sacrifices to achieve the independence from the foreign guardianship and meet the demands of our people," said the president.



"We also continue to extend the hand of peace to those who seek a just peace from all parties," Mr. president said.



The president welcomed any regional and international peace initiative that leads to a comprehensive political solution to end the Saudi-led aggression coalition war and lift the all-out siege imposed on the Yemeni people.



The president stressed on the keenness of the Yemeni political leadership to positively deal with any understandings with the forces of aggression states, in which that understandings lead to preserve the respect, dignity, independence, sovereignty and freedom of the Yemeni people.





AA/zak



Saba